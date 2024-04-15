What you need to know ahead of this year’s Boston Marathon

The 128th edition of the Boston Marathon takes place on Monday with 30,000 runners from over 100 countries expected to participate.

The race, held annually on Patriots’ Day, starts in Hopkinton and finishes on Copley Square, covering 26.2 miles and 248 meters (almost 814 feet) of elevation gain.

Despite being net downhill, the undulating course and often unforgiving weather make Boston one of the more challenging of the world’s six major marathons.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of this year’s race.

How to watch

The men’s and women’s wheelchair divisions get the Boston Marathon underway, setting off at 9:02 a.m. and 9:05 a.m. Eastern Time.

The elite men’s race begins at 9:37 a.m. ET and the elite women’s at 9:47 a.m. ET, while the first wave of the mass start goes off at 10:00 a.m. ET. A full list of start times is available here.

Live local coverage of the race is provided by WCVB 5 from 4 a.m. ET and ESPN2 will be airing the race nationally with coverage beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Viewers in Europe can follow on Eurosport and on FloSports in Australia. A full list of international broadcasters is available here.

Who is running?

In the elite men’s race, Kenyan Evans Chebet is aiming to become the first person in 16 years to win the Boston Marathon three years in a row, a feat last achieved by compatriot Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot.

Chebet came out on top in a competitive field during last year’s race, which included former world record holder Eliud Kipchoge.

There is no Kipchoge this time, though Chebet will be up against Ethiopian Sisay Lemma, the fourth-fastest marathon runner of all time, and 2023 runner-up Gabriel Geay of Tanzania.

Decorated Kenyan distance runner Hellen Obiri, who won her first major marathon in Boston last year, headlines the women’s race alongside former New York City Marathon champion Sharon Lokedi.

US athletes Sara Hall, a runner-up at the London Marathon in 2020, and Des Linden, the 2018 winner in Boston, will be popular figures with plenty of support from the home crowd.

Outside of the elite fields, Meb Keflezighi, the last American man to win Boston after his victory in 2014, will likely attract lots of support, so too will former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, who is running Boston for the second time.

Four-time Super Bowl champion tight end Rob Gronkowski is serving as grand marshal for the race having been named the 2024 Patriots’ Award recipient, which honors an individual, group, or organization for being patriotic, philanthropic, and inspirational while fostering goodwill and sportsmanship.

The 30,000 entrants will represent 129 countries and all 50 US states, including 4,474 runners from Massachusetts.

There is $1,214,500 prize money available across the divisions and a $50,000 bonus for breaking the course record.

What will the weather be like?

Conditions are always a crucial factor in Boston, particularly as runners battle up the famous Heartbreak Hill section around the 20-mile mark.

The weather looks to be good for this year’s race with highs of 63 degrees Farenheit (17 degrees Celsius), cloudy in the morning and sunny later in the afternoon.

There is a low chance of rain and moderate winds throughout the day.

CNN’s Elliana Hebert contributed to reporting.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com