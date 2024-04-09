Klay Thompson still plans on re-signing with the Warriors

With the regular season drawing to a close and the Golden State Warriors’ future still hanging in the balance, the discussion surrounding Klay Thompson’s future with the franchise has begun to surface again. The veteran sharpshooter will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. It was recently reported that the Orlando Magic would be interested in acquiring him.

However, during a recent appearance on “The Draymond Green Show,” Thompson reiterated his desire to remain in Golden State for the final phase of his career. Nevertheless, Thompson did note that he will also be prioritizing his mental health moving forward.

“I just can’t believe it’s here,” Thompson said. “In your mid-20s, you think you’re gonna play forever. I was actually struggling with that a lot earlier this year… Yes, I wanna re-sign with the Dubs, but I also have to prioritize my mental health and lay out what’s important to me at this point in my career.”

It’s unclear what type of contract offer will be extended to Thompson at the end of the season. With an aging roster, it makes sense that the Warriors are looking to get out of the luxury tax. There will likely be teams willing to pay Thompson more than what Golden State offers.

"Yes I wanna re-sign with the Dubs, but I also have to prioritize my mental health and lay out what's important to me at this point in my career" —@KlayThompson talks to @Money23Green about the upcoming free agency pic.twitter.com/hJNYBpb86X — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 9, 2024

Nevertheless, if Thompson wants to remain with Golden State, it’s hard to envision that not being a possibility. He’s earned the right to control his narrative and how he bows out of the NBA, whenever that will be. Still, we won’t know what he decides to do until later this summer. That doesn’t mean his future won’t continue to be a talking point, though.

