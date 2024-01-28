Insider expects Klay Thompson to re-sign with Warriors

This season, Klay Thompson‘s future with the Golden State Warriors has been a hot topic. The veteran wing is in the final year of his current contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer. Thompson also struggled to begin the season. However, he’s begun to remind everyone what he’s capable of.

During a recent episode of “The HoopsHype Podcast,” The Athletic’s Anthony Slater shared his belief that Thompson would re-sign with Golden State during the summer. He noted how Thompson’s willingness to remain with the franchise and his importance in their history are two factors that will likely see the partnership continue.

“If you have me predict, until I’m fooled or until I’m proven otherwise, I think they’re going to keep Thompson around because of what he means historically to this franchise, and the number will be dictated by the market. If there are other teams out there willing to bump his number to a level the Warriors previously haven’t been willing to go, then maybe they’ll go to that number,” Slater said.

Thompson, 33, has played in 41 games so far this season. He’s averaging 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, shooting 42.3% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range. He’s also proving he’s still a capable defender when matching up with bigger opponents.

It will be interesting to see what sort of deal Thompson and the Warriors front office agree on. Nevertheless, it’s highly likely the four-time champion will continue his tenure with the franchise and retire as a one-team player.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire