Rising Eastern Conference team eyeing Klay Thompson in free agency

According to The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami, the Orlando Magic are reportedly interested in acquiring Klay Thompson once the 2024 free-agency period begins. The veteran forward is currently in the final months of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent once the season concludes.

Thompson, 34, could potentially be tempted to join a new team, assuming the offer is enticing enough. The Magic’s interest will be based on Thompson’s ability to space the floor and knock down his catch-and-shoot threes as they look to improve their spacing around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

“One of the worst-kept secrets in the league is that Orlando, loaded with young talent but not with shooters, might offer Klay a ton of money next summer,” Kawakami reported. “…Put bluntly, Klay is the only one of the big three who might end up more valuable to another team than what the Warriors want to pay him. The more durable he continues to be, the larger the contract he deserves. The Warriors should absolutely try to bring him back, and not just as a sentimental gesture.”

Despite his contract running down and no deal being in place, Thompson has previously expressed his desire to remain with the Golden State Warriors. He has won four championships with the franchise. He likely wants to end his career with Steph Curry and Draymond Green to complete a fairytale run in the best basketball league in the world.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Thompson’s contract situation in the coming months. For now, though, he is still part of the Warriors roster and will be aiming to help them qualify and then compete in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire