Kentucky vs Oakland officially set. Here’s time, date for March Madness Round of 64 game

LEXINGTON — The Kentucky basketball team already knew it would tussle with Oakland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Now, the Wildcats know when they'll take the floor against the Golden Grizzlies.

UK and coach John Calipari will face Oakland on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time does Kentucky basketball play Oakland in 2024 NCAA Tournament?

When: 7:10 p.m. Thursday, March 21

Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

What channel is Kentucky basketball vs. Oakland on?

TV: CBS

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

How to listen to the UK basketball vs Oakland 2024 NCAA Tournament game on the radio?

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

What is the series history for Kentucky vs Oakland men's basketball?

Thursday will mark the first-ever meeting between Kentucky and Oakland.

