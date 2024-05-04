Kentucky Derby Day races 2024: Live updates from Saturday's undercards at Churchill Downs

Alva Starr took the lead on the final turn, but favorite Vahva surged past her down the stretch to claim the $1 million, Grade 1 Derby City Distaff on Saturday at Churchill Downs.

With jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard, the daughter of Gun Runner broke out of Post 10 at 8-5 odds and covered 7 furlongs in 1:21.75. They returned $5.44 on a $2 wager for the win.

Alva Starr, who went off at 2-1 odds, paid $3.66 to place. Flying Connection returned $5.20 to show.

Trained by Cherie DeVaux, Vahva improved to 5-3-2 across 12 starts with the victory.

-Brooks Holton

Cogburn upsets favorites to win Twin Spires Turf Sprint

Saturday marked the first time in the starting gate for Cogburn since Sept. 9, when he competed in the Grade 2 Ainsworth Turf Sprint Stakes at Kentucky Downs. He placed fifth in the 11-horse field that day.

Thankfully, trainer Steve Asmussen said Saturday, Cogburn’s owners gave the OK to allow the thoroughbred to rest up for a long layoff, aiming for this summer’s turf sprint season.

That decision paid off handsomely Saturday at Churchill Downs, as Cogburn captured the $600,000 Grade 2 Twin Spires Turf Sprint.

In a stout field that featured a trio of favorites — Motorious, Mischief Magic and Big Invasion — in the 5 ½-furlong race, the competition concerned Asmussen less than the draw. Cogburn drew Post 14.

“Well, he took care of that in one jump,” Asmussen said, as Cogburn then was off to the races, beating runner-up Filo Di Arianna to the wire. Mischief Magic placed third.

“Obviously, his turf races are beyond excellent,” Asmussen said of Cogburn, who went off at 8-1 odds and returned $18.78 on a $2 wager, “and we're very fortunate to have him.”

Filo Di Arianna paid $24.50, while Mischief Magic returned $4.04 to show.

Saturday’s win continued a successful run for Cogburn, who has won seven times in 13 starts (winning percentage of 54%). He owns a win-place-show rate of 69% (7-2-0 in 13 races).

“I think that's what he's capable of,” said Asmussen, the winningest trainer in North American history in terms of victories, with more than 10,000. “And that's what we'll be getting to campaign the rest of the year.”

With sights squarely set on the Breeders’ Cup.

“He showed how fast he was at that level,” Asmussen said, “but it was toward the end of (last) year.”

-Ryan Black

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby undercard race results today from Churchill Downs