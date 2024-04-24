Bob Baffert likely won't have horse in Kentucky Derby 2024 at Churchill Downs. Here's why

Unless courts rule in Amr Zedan Racing Stables' favor on appeal, Bob Baffert will not have a horse in the 150th Kentucky Derby because of Churchill Downs' current ban on the trainer.

After a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge denied Amr Zedan Racing Stables' request for a temporary restraining order against Churchill Downs, the group filed an appeal to the Kentucky Court of Appeals.

Zedan is the owner of Arkansas Derby winner Muth — who is trained by Baffert — and is hopeful of getting the horse eligible for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

On April 3, Amr Zedan filed a civil lawsuit petitioning to allow his horses trained by Baffert to compete in the 150th Kentucky Derby. Judge Mitch Perry recently denied that request after three hearings over the past two weeks.

Churchill Downs released the following statement after Perry's ruling:

"We are pleased with the Court’s decision today and believe Mr. Zedan may suffer from a case of 'Derby Fever,' which is known to spread with exposure to horses and is contagious this time of year. Symptoms can contribute to questionable judgement and in extreme cases can result in litigious behavior. There is no known cure.

“Nevertheless, we have communicated clearly about the rules of entry, which are the same for everyone and are non-negotiable. Contenders cannot sue their way into the Kentucky Derby. We wish Mr. Zedan well in the future and appreciate both his passion for the sport and his desire to see his horses compete on the First Saturday in May."

Baffert was not a party to the lawsuit.

After Medina Spirit’s post-race drug positive in the 2021 Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs immediately suspended Baffert and declared runner-up Mandaloun the winner. Baffert initially was suspended two years, but Churchill Downs announced in July 2023 the suspension would be continued through 2024.

Baffert, 71, has won the Kentucky Derby six times, tied with Ben Jones for the most by any trainer.

Bob Baffert and Churchill Downs timeline

Jan. 22, 2024: Baffert dropped the appeal related to Medina Spirit's disqualification. In an X post, Baffert wrote,

"I have instructed my attorneys to dismiss the appeal related to the disqualification of Medina Spirit in the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Zedan Racing Owner, Amr Zedan, and I have decided that it is best to positively focus on the present and future that our great sport offers. We thank the KHRC and Churchill Downs for listening and considering our point of view and we are grateful for the changes and clarity that HISA brings to our sport."

July 3, 2023: Churchill Downs extended Baffert's suspension another year. To be eligible to race in the 150th Kentucky Derby, any horse trained by Baffert needed to be transferred to another trainer by Jan. 29, 2024.

“Mr. Baffert continues to peddle a false narrative concerning the failed drug test of Medina Spirit at the 147th Kentucky Derby, from which his horse was disqualified by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission in accordance with Kentucky law and regulations," Churchill Downs said in a statement.

"A trainer who is unwilling to accept responsibility for multiple drug test failures in our highest-profile races cannot be trusted to avoid future misconduct. Mr. Baffert will remain suspended from entering horses at all racetracks owned by CDI through 2024. After such time, we will re-evaluate his status.”

Feb. 28, 2022: Baffert filed a lawsuit to overturn his two-year suspension. In the complaint, Baffert said Churchill Downs Inc. is targeting him and trying to destroy his career.

June 2, 2021: Churchill Downs Inc. suspended Baffert for two years after Medina Spirit failed the post-race drug test after the 147th Kentucky Derby. Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first but was later disqualified after testing positive for betamethasone.

The failed drug test at the 2021 Kentucky Derby was Baffert's fifth horse to fail a drug test in 12 months and the 31st of his career.

