Kentucky basketball makes unwanted history. Cats lose 3 in a row at Rupp Arena for 1st time

LEXINGTON — As the winningest program in the history of college basketball, accomplishing feats never seen before simply is part of the experience at Kentucky. The Wildcats made more history Saturday afternoon.

The unwanted kind.

For the first time since Rupp Arena opened in 1976, UK dropped a third straight home game, falling to Gonzaga, 89-85.

Ironically, a pair of players who, if circumstances had been different, might have suited up for the blue-and-white Wildcats on Saturday instead donned the Bulldogs’ navy blue: Nolan Hickman and Graham Ike.

A 6-foot-2 Seattle native, Hickman had once been a Kentucky commit, pledging in August 2020. He decommitted in April 2021. A month later, he decided to remain in “The Evergreen State,” committing to Gonzaga and joining the team’s 2021 recruiting class.

Hickman had 17 points and posted the team’s best plus-minus rating (plus-6). And in what surely was a sweet moment for him, he accounted for the final points, sinking a pair of free throws to seal the victory.

Ike made his presence felt as well.

After the 2022-23 campaign ended, Ike entered the transfer portal following three seasons at Wyoming. Kentucky (16-7) reportedly reached out to indicate interest, but it wasn’t reciprocated, as Ike enrolled at Gonzaga instead.

On Saturday, Ike showed UK what it missed out on.

The broad-shouldered, burly forward — he’s 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds — Ike poured in a game-high 23 points to go along with five rebounds and a blocked shot before fouling out with 43.3 seconds to play. But by then, he’d done enough to ensure the Bulldogs (18-6) made the long westward trek back to Spokane, Washington, with a victory in tow.

Prior to Saturday, the last time Kentucky dropped back-to-back-to-back home contests was 1966, when Hall of Famer Adolph Rupp still roamed the sideline. And the Wildcats still played at Memorial Coliseum. In December 1966, they lost to Illinois, North Carolina and Florida.

Kentucky tries to stop the bleeding Tuesday, when it welcomes Ole Miss to Lexington. The Rebels, under first-year coach Chris Beard, have been one of the SEC’s surprises this season. Picked to finish 10th in the league by media members, and 11th in a vote of experts who cover the SEC for the USA TODAY Sports Network, Ole Miss is 5-5 in conference play, one game out of fifth place entering Saturday. The Rebels are 18-5 overall.

Tuesday’s game is set to begin at 9 p.m.

ESPN will carry the national television broadcast.

This story will be updated.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky vs Gonzaga basketball: John Calipari, Cats lose at Rupp Arena