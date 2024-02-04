Kentucky basketball doesn't show up on defense, drops top-10 showdown for 2nd straight loss

LEXINGTON — Tennessee was supposed to be the visiting team Saturday night at Rupp Arena. But Kentucky made its border rival feel at home when the Volunteers had the ball.

Time and again, too many times to count, Tennessee players had nary a defender in their line of sight, whether they were launching shots from deep or strolling to the basket for uncontested layups.

Rarely defending the player with the ball in his hands, not surprisingly, was not a winning formula for the No. 8 Wildcats, who fell to the No. 5 Volunteers by 11 points, 103-92.

It marked Kentucky’s (15-6, 5-4 SEC) second consecutive setback at Rupp; UK lost in overtime, 94-91, to Florida on Wednesday. It’s the first time since the ill-fated 2020-21 campaign — when the Wildcats went 9-16 overall (their first single-digit season since 1927) — that John Calipari’s team dropped back-to-back home games. And it did so on two occasions in 2020-21.

The 2023-24 team, on paper, is far better than the squad the Wildcats trotted out three seasons ago.

Just not defensively.

Kentucky entered Saturday allowing 77.2 points per game, a figure that ranked outside the top 300 nationally and 13th in the 14-team SEC. It doubled as the worst average, by far, of Calipari’s 15 seasons as UK’s coach.

Saturday was more of the same.

The Volunteers (16-5, 6-2) surpassed 77 points with more than seven minutes remaining. They became the 10th opponent in 21 games to reach the 80-point mark versus the Wildcats. And the fourth to eclipse 90 (Georgia, Texas A&M and Florida).

What made those numbers all the more vexing for the hosts was that they held Dalton Knecht in check — relatively speaking. The SEC’s leading scorer (20.1 points per game at the outset of Saturday), Knecht had 16 points on 5-of-14 shooting, making only one of his five 3-point attempts. (He made his presence felt at the free-throw line, where he went 5 for 5.) Still, it was the lowest point total for one of the leading contenders for the SEC Player of the Year since Jan. 2, when he finished with 15 in a win over Norfolk State.

Tennessee didn’t need Knecht to connect from the field all that often Saturday because he had plenty of help from his friends.

Three other Vols (Zakai Zeigler, Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi) scored in double figures. Zeigler and James tied for the team high with 26 points apiece. Zeigler sank 8 of 11 shots and 7 of 10 free-throw attempts, while James was 9 for 18 overall (and 4 of 9 on 3s). Vescovi contributed 11 points to the winning cause.

That was enough to offset the excellence of Kentucky freshman Rob Dillingham, who posted Saturday’s top point total: 35 off the bench, converting 70% (14 for 20) of his shots, including 6 of 8 beyond the 3-point arc.

Kentucky hits the road for its next game, traveling to Nashville, Tennessee, to face Vanderbilt. Tuesday’s game is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. at Memorial Gymnasium.

The matchup will air nationally on SEC Network.

This story will be updated.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky basketball and John Calipari lose to Tennessee at Rupp Arena