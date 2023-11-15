Kentucky basketball, behind Adou Thiero, nearly surprises No. 1 Kansas in Chicago
CHICAGO — It seemed like Adou Thiero had cloned himself Tuesday night.
There he was, diving on the floor for every loose ball. There he was, skying above the rim to put back a teammate’s miss — with authority. There he was, gobbling up every rebound he could track down.
Thiero was far from the only Kentucky player who took the floor against No. 1 Kansas in the latest edition of the Champions Classic.
But no Wildcat played a bigger role in multiple phases of the game.
His efforts almost spurred No. 16 UK to an upset victory over the nation’s top-ranked team at the United Center. But after the Wildcats took a 48-41 lead into the break, the Jayhawks rallied for an 89-84 win.
Unquestionably, Tuesday was the best game of Thiero’s college career.
A sophomore guard from Pennsylvania, Thiero posted personal bests in points (16) and rebounds (13, which also was a team high Tuesday). A career 68.4% shooter from the free-throw line entering Tuesday night, he sank all five of the six shots he attempted from the charity stripe. He even nailed a 3-pointer — the first points of the game for the Wildcats (2-1) after the Jayhawks jumped to a 9-0 advantage — after making only three triples all of last season. Not only did Tuesday represent Thiero’s first double-double at UK but he nearly accomplished it in the first half, with 13 points and nine boards.
He wasn’t faultless: As Kansas (3-0) made a second-half push, Thiero airballed a wide-open 3.
Advanced statistics weren’t kind to Thiero: His plus-minus of negative-26 was the worst of any player, for either team, Tuesday night. But that figure doesn’t include a trait that’s always defined Thiero: his infinite motor, constantly doing the little things that aren’t reflected in the box score.
On back-to-back possessions in the back-and-forth second half, Thiero pulled down rebounds that led to second-chance points: a free throw at the 7:18 mark that pushed UK ahead 71-70; the next time down the floor, his initial drive-and-layup attempt was no good, so he grabbed his own miss and put it back in, giving the Wildcats a 73-72 advantage.
It was a breakout performance on the biggest stage college basketball offers during the regular season — before UK and KU squared off, Duke topped Michigan State in Game 1 of the doubleheader.
Thiero had plenty of help Tuesday.
Playing in his hometown, senior guard Antonio Reeves had a team-high 24 points. Freshman guard Rob Dillingham, who caught fire in the first half and drilled 3-pointers on four consecutive possessions, finished with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting (4 for 5 on 3s). Another freshman guard, Reed Sheppard, was close to flawless en route to 13 points; Sheppard was 4 for 5 from the field, 3 of 4 on 3-pointers and 2 of 2 at the free-throw line. His only errant shot: a desperation heave from beyond the 3-point line in the waning seconds with Kentucky trailing 87-84.
The Wildcats’ combined efforts weren’t enough to offset a dominant outing from KU star Hunter Dickinson.
The 7-foot-2, 260-pound center led all players with 27 points and 21 rebounds. He made 66.7% (8 for 12) of his shots from the field and 91% (10 for 11) of his free throws.
Three other Jayhawks joined him in double figures: Dajuan Harris Jr. (23), KJ Adams Jr. (16 before fouling out with 3:46 remaining) and Kevin McCullar Jr. (12).
With Tuesday’s high-profile matchup in the books, Kentucky eases back into play Friday at Rupp Arena, hosting Stonehill, which hails from the Northeast Conference. The Skyhawks dropped to 1-3 after a 100-56 loss at Saint Joseph’s on Tuesday night.
Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. It will be streamed live on SEC Network+.
