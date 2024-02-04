Brown: Rupp Arena no longer the home-court advantage it once was for Kentucky basketball

LEXINGTON — Whatever happened to Rupp Arena?

No. 8 Kentucky’s 103-92 defeat to No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday marked the third home loss of the season and is another indication that the venerable building is no longer the home-court advantage it used to be for the Wildcats.

UK had five unbeaten seasons at home during coach John Calipari’s first seven seasons at the helm. Over the next seven seasons, the Cats were undefeated at home only once — in 2021-22.

Paired with Wednesday’s 94-91 overtime loss to Florida, UK lost consecutive home games for the first time since Tennessee and Arkansas won at Rupp Arena in February 2021. That was the 9-16 COVID-19-marred season they don’t speak about in these parts.

The Volunteers led by as many as 16 points, never trailed and, really, were never rattled. Not when the Cats cut their 14-point deficit down to one on Reed Sheppard’s 3-pointer to start the second half.

Tennessee answered with a Jonas Aidoo dunk and Josiah-Jordan James 3-pointer, and Kentucky was only within two possessions of the lead once the remaining 17 minutes.

D.J. Wagner missed his second straight game for UK with an ankle injury. This was the kind of game, in the past, that being at home would have been enough to rally UK around being down a starter.

Not against the Vols.

Honestly, the opponent doesn’t have to be ranked or in a power conference, as UNC Wilmington proved in December when it handed the Cats their first home loss.

Several reasons have contributed to opponents no longer being intimidated venturing into Rupp. The biggest is the experience of opponents that has only been aided by the COVID waiver that allowed players from 2020 an extra year of eligibility.

The Vols’ roster stacks up as 26th nationally in Division I experience, according to KenPom.com. James, who had 26 points, is a fifth-year senior.

Their leading scorer on the season, Dalton Knecht, turns 23 in April. (Knecht had scored 30-plus in four of their last five games, but one of the bright spots for UK defensively was holding him to 16.)

Junior guard Zakai Zeigler hasn’t benefited from an extra year, but just played in his 86th collegiate game for the Vols and has only scored more than the 26 points he had against UK once.

This column will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky basketball: Rupp Arena no longer home-court advantage it was