Yankees-Dodgers lives up to the hype, Braves' lineup issues, Twins City Connect uniforms drop

For only the fourth time during the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers came to Yankee Stadium to take on the New York Yankees and everyone in the baseball world was hyped for this possible World Series match up. Normally, a series of this magnitude doesn’t live up to the hype. However, this one did.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the epic three game series that saw Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Teoscar Hernandez lead the Dodgers to a 2-1 series win, the electric atmosphere in the Bronx from both fan bases and the notable absence of Juan Soto from the Yankees’ lineup.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about why the Atlanta Braves will be one of the first teams to make a trade to help their underperforming lineup since the loss of Ronald Acuna, the Texas Rangers being on the verge of getting back a major piece for their rotation and the super success that Kyle Bradish has had for the Baltimore Orioles.

Jake & Jordan also recap every series from this weekend in baseball and break down the newest City Connect uniforms to drop for the Minnesota Twins. Spoiler alert, Jordan is a big fan of the design.

(1:06) - Jake fighting to stay off the IL

(3:28) - Yankees-Dodgers recap

(17:59) - “We want Soto,” chants

(25:37) - The series wins

(29:15) - Braves need to make a move

(36:27) - Twins City Connect uniforms

(47:22) - The Splits

