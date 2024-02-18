Kent State men’s basketball plays complete game in rout of Northern Illinois in MAC play

Kent State guard Jalen Sullinger, in action earlier this season, led the way in his team's strong defensive effort Saturday.

Kent State men’s basketball started Saturday’s game against Northern Illinois on a big scoring run and never looked back in an 85-47 Mid-American Conference win.

“We've played this way before, but we haven't played this way at home,” Kent coach Rob Senderoff said. “So it's great to see us play as well as we did today, with everybody contributing at a really high level.”

The Golden Flashes opened the game on a 20-4 run. They saw 11 of their first 14 shots go in.

After losing four in a row, KSU (13-12, 6-6 MAC) has won its last two games inside the M.A.C. Center.

“We've played like this earlier in the year where we defended at a high level, we score at a high level, but we haven't done it at home,” Senderoff said. “So it was great to see us do it here. We have two more home games, and we're going to have to play really well in those games.”

On Jan. 16, Kent State defeated the Huskies 83-76, but the difference this time was being “more locked in,” KSU forward VonCameron Davis said.

“Our on-ball screen recognitions and knowing personnel out there and knowing who we have to guard at a certain level,” he said. So, just being more locked in and paying attention to detail on our defense.”

In the first matchup, NIU (9-16, 3-9 MAC) had four players score double figures. Saturday, the Huskies had just two.

After scoring 12 points in the first half, NIU guard David Coit was limited to two points in the second half, with Kent guard Jalen Sullinger as the primary defender.

“This was probably his most complete game of the season,” Sedneroff said of Sullinger. “His matchup is one of the leading scorers in the country, and he did a really good job.”

Coit is fourth in the MAC, averaging 19 points per game, and ranks 48th in the nation.

Davis, who finished with 17 points for Kent, has now scored double figures in 13 consecutive games.

“My confidence definitely stems from my teammates just believing in me,” he said. “Giving me the confidence to be able to make the right plays, and just overall help our team win.”

KSU did not let its six-day break affect how it started the game.

“We know what’s in front of us, and there’s no time to let up,” Sullinger said.

For Senderoff, it remains controlling what you can control.

“Blocking out and how physical we play on both sides of the ball when the ball is shot,” he said. “Those are things that were not in a number of games, and today was growth.

“Now we've got to stack these games up and continue to get better, hopefully giving ourselves a chance to play in Cleveland.”

KSU has won three consecutive conference games and sits sixth in the MAC. Eight teams qualify for the tournament, which begins March 14.

“We have all been talking about winning three conference games in a row because we have to do that when you get to Cleveland,” Davis said. “So this is a big win, showing that we can win three games in a row, and I’m looking forward to seeing how we carry this into the next one.”

Kent State shot 55% from the field as a team and connected on 10 3-pointers. NIU shot 34% and made four shots from behind the arc.

Davis and Sullinger led the way for the Golden Flashes, each scoring 17 points. Guard Reggie Bass added 16 points.

KSU saw six players tally multiple assists, as Sullinger finished with a career-high seven assists.

Kent State outscored the Huskies 38-22 inside the paint and outrebounded them 39-17.

The Golden Flashes will play at Ohio University at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Last month, the Bobcats (13-12, 7-5 MAC) won at KSU 71-64. Kent has won two of the last three matchups away from the M.A.C. Center.

“We have a third of conference play to go,” Senderoff said. “We have to win our home games and try to steal some on the road to give us a chance to play in Cleveland.

“I think games like today give you confidence that, if we play at our best, we can play with anyone, but we have to do that consistently.”

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Kent State men's basketball defeats Northern Illinois in MAC play