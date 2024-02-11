Kent State rally falls short in men's basketball loss to Troy

TROY, Ala. — Myles Rigsby's 22 points helped Troy defeat Kent State 78-68 on Saturday night.

Reggie Bass led the Golden Flashes (12-12) with 21 points and added six assists. VonCameron Davis chipped in 16 points and Tyem Freeman recorded 11.

Rigsby was 7-of-11 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Trojans (17-8), who led 37-29 at the half and by as many as 20 points in the second half before Kent State rallied late. Christyon Eugene scored 11 points while going 3 of 6 from the floor, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, and 3 of 5 from the line.

Randarius Jones and Aamer Muhammad both had 10 points. It was the sixth straight win for the Trojans.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Reggie Bass, Kent State fall to Myles Rigsby, Troy in men's basketball