VonCameron Davis, Jalen Sullinger help Kent State men's basketball snap home losing streak

KENT — VonCameron Davis scored 19 points as the Kent State men's basketball team beat visiting Western Michigan 63-61 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game home losing streak inside the M.A.C. Center.

The game featured 11 lead changes and 12 ties before the Golden Flashes (12-11, 5-6 Mid-American Conference) got the separation they needed in the final minute. Kent's Jalen Sullinger made a layup on the left side of the lane to give Kent State a 63-58 lead with 52.8 seconds left.

"It was great to get a win with huge plays down the stretch and to make key plays defensively, especially in the last seconds of the game," head coach Rob Senderoff said.

Davis shot 7-for-8 from the line for the Flashes to key his night. Chris Payton scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Sullinger finished with 16 points and four steals.

Javonte Brown finished with 14 points for the Broncos (8-15, 5-6). Javaughn Hannah added 12 points and six rebounds for Western Michigan. Owen Lobsinger also put up 12 points and six rebounds.

The Flashes play at Troy at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, as part of the MAC-SBC Challenge.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Kent State men's basketball beats Western Michigan in MAC play