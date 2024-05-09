Kelly leaves Coventry a 'club legend' - Robins

Liam Kelly joined Coventry from Leyton Orient in the summer of 2017 [Getty Images]

Coventry City boss Mark Robins says captain Liam Kelly leaves the Sky Blues as a "club legend".

Midfielder Kelly made a total of 180 appearances for Coventry after arriving in 2017, and helped the club earn promotion from League Two in 2018.

The 34-year-old also skippered the side when they won promotion from League One as title winners in 2020.

"He has been an impeccable professional on and off the field, and an integral part of Coventry City’s rise through the divisions in recent years," Robins told the club website.

"Liam Kelly will be rightly lauded as a club legend."

Kelly has been released alongside 33-year-old goalkeeper Simon Moore, while 26-year-old midfielder Callum O’Hare has been offered a new deal.