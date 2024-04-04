Kansas State football defense is enjoying a productive spring

MANHATTAN — Kansas State football's spring practice is headed toward the home stretch with a half-dozen sessions remaining, and to hear defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman describe it, his unit has taken full advantage of the opportunities so far.

Even with several veteran players out while recovering from injuries, the Wildcats have added depth at most positions as they get ready for summer conditioning and in August for preseason camp.

That mix of veterans and young talent in turn has helped expand leadership roles in every position room.

"I think guys are buying into what we're selling," Klanderman said during his news conference Wednesday. "I guess the best way I can say it this is a year ago at this time, we leaned really heavily on (middle linebacker) Daniel Green. He was the alpha male. He was the leader. And week three shows up, we don't have Daniel Green anymore.

Kansas State linebacker Austin Moore (41) is one of several Wildcat defensive players returning for a super-senior fifth season in 2024.

"And to watch Austin Moore take that onus of leadership on almost singlehandedly last year — and I'm not saying other guys didn't contribute, but he really took the mantle — when that happened and tried to lead and there were a lot of guys that really weren't sure how to respond to that. I think the leadership is so much more spread out right now. I see it in every position group."

Green remained a presence even after a season-ending injury in the third game at Missouri, but it was weak-side linebacker Moore who tried to fill the void on the field. Moore is back for a super-senior fifth season, but he is not alone.

Also returning for an extra COVID year on defense are end Brendan Mott, nose tackle Uso Seumalo and cornerback Keenan Garber, all of whom were starters last year.

Here are three more things we learned Wednesday about the Wildcat defense.

There is no end to the talent at defensive end

The decision by Mott and senior Cody Stufflebean to come back for one more year might have overshadowed the fact the Wildcats have plenty of young talent waiting in the wings at defensive end.

Sophomore pass rushing specialist Tobi Osunsanmi has moved up from linebacker and sophomore Donovan Rieman saw action in a handful of games last year. But the group that has Klanderman most excited is his three redshirt freshmen.

"I think we've got a good mixture of younger guys that are extraordinarily talented," Klanderman said. "We just hit an absolute grand slam with the class of defensive ends a couple years ago with Chiddi Obiazor, Jordan Allen and Ryan Davis. All three of those guys I think are going to be stars in this program. I'm not bashful about saying that."

Defensive end coach Buddy Wyatt agreed that finding enough playing time for everyone will be a welcome challenge.

Safety numbers better than expected

Klanderman, who coaches that position group, has been pleasantly surprised by the progress at the three safety spots. Returning strong safety VJ Payne and key reserve Colby McCalister have been out with injuries, but senior free safety Marques Sigle has been a standout.

Then there are redshirt freshmen Jack Fabris and Wesley Fair.

"Jack Fabris has been unbelievable. I think he's had a really good spring," Klanderman said. "Wesley Fair has had a really good spring. Both of those guys have played way above and beyond what we thought they were going to be relative to where they left off in the fall.

"We've bolstered that position quite a bit, I think with the addition of (Ball State transfer) Jordan Riley. He's come in and just seamlessly fit into what we do. He's going to be a major part of who we will be next fall."

Spring holdouts expected back for 2024 season

In addition to safeties Payne and McCalister, the Wildcats have been without other key contributors in the spring, though most are on track to be ready by preseason camp.

At linebacker, starter Desmond Purnell has been sidelined along with key backup Jake Clifton and promising redshirt freshman Asa Newsom. Starting nose tackle Seumalo also has sat out.

Klanderman said he wishes Seumalo was available.

"I think he needs the reps," Klanderman said of the Garden City Community College transfer who is starting his third year with the Wildcats but is still relatively new to playing defense. "It's crazy to think that Uso not that long ago was an offensive skill guy and he's still green in his position.

"He's still a heck of a football player, but I think there's still some things technically that can make him better that he is missing out on right now.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football defense making strides in spring practice