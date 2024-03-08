Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman keeping a close eye on o-line and linebackers

MANHATTAN — Two practices are in the books, and Kansas State's football team is off on spring break before going back to work next Tuesday.

There are new faces, both on the roster and coaching staff, plus different players taking on expanded roles as the Wildcats go through their 15 allotted spring practices as a precursor to the 2024 season.

The team will practice 13 more times, culminating with a morning session on April 13.

Here are five things we learned last week that coach Chris Klieman and his players are looking for over the next month.

Offensive line, linebacker positions of interest

Klieman said he is intrigued by a pair of position groups and to see where they stand in the spring.

One is the offensive line, where the Wildcats are replacing four starters, but still have some experience.

"I'm just kind of interested there to see who's going to be that guy that was the KT (Leveston) or Gilly (Hayden Gillum) or Beebs (Cooper Beebe) that were really (vocal) leaders," Klieman said. "I think we have potential to have some really good players there from a leadership standpoint."

Kansas State football senior Hadley Panzer is the lone fulltime starter on the Wildcats' offensive line.

Seniors Hadley Panzer and Carver Willis, plus super-senior Taylor Poitier all have starting experience.

The other group is linebacker. Super-senior Austin Moore and junior Desmond Purnell are returning starters, but a rash of injuries meant numerous others saw significant playing time, namely Jake Clifton, Austin Romaine, Asa Newsom, Beau Palmer and Rex Van Wyhe.

"There's some experience back there with Des and Austin, and then some of those other guys that either were injured, that we're hoping to at least get some reps, or at least learn what they're doing a little bit more," Klieman said. "I'm excited that we'd have a good amount of depth at that position."

It's safety first in the secondary

A couple of newcomers will get a long look at safety, where the Wildcats lost Kobe Savage to the transfer portal. Starters Marques Sigle and VJ Payne are back, but Payne will miss the spring with an injury, as will valuable backup Colby McCalister.

Transfers Jordan Riley (Ball State) and Dante Thomas (Northwestern State) top the list.

"Those guys are going to get probably the fastest looks simply because of the amount of depth that we lost there and wanting to replace those guys," Klieman said.

Time to replenish quarterback depth

Everybody is excited about sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson, who helped lead the Wildcats to a victory over North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

But the quarterback room as a whole took a major hit in December when starter Will Howard (Ohio State), Jake Rubley (Illinois State) and Adryan Lara (undecided) all entered the transfer portal. It left Minnesota transfer Jacob Knuth as the lone backup to Johnson for the bowl game.

K-State has added freshman Blake Barnett and Washburn graduate transfer Kellen Simoncik to the roster as well, but Johnson is the only one who has taken a Division I snap.

"We're going to give all of our young players an opportunity to compete," Klieman said. "I'm excited for Jacob Knuth, who has now been in the program. It was good for Jacob to take all those reps as the backup to Avery in the bowl game, and I think it was his chance to really learn what we're doing offensively. Now he needs to take the next step."

Avery Johnson on a fast track as team leader

Super-senior wide receiver Jadon Jackson said he was impressed with Johnson's leadership skills through winter conditioning. That and his speed.

"He pushes us to go in runs," Jackson said. "We've all seen his speed. He pushes us in runs and challenges us to do better. Younger guys, if they're having any issues, he makes sure he's one of the first guys to be like, 'Hey, if you need anything, I've got you.'

"He's been pushing use, even us older guys. It's been really nice having him around."

And about that speed, what is it like to have a quarterback who can run with the wide receivers?

"I did play at Ole Miss with John Rhys Plumlee, so I've seen a little of it," Jackson said with a smile. "But this kid can float."

Wildcats are all 'in the game'

When EA Sports decided to revive its college football video game this year, thanks in large part to the name, image and likeness rules that now allow players to be paid, the Wildcats eagerly lined up to opt in.

"As a kid, selfishly, that's every young boy's dream, wanting to be in that video game," said super-senior defensive end Brendan Mott. "I think it's a cool opportunity for the players to experience and do that, so I opted in and I'm excited for it, for sure."

EA Sports awards the players who opt in a minimum of $600 and a copy of EA Sports College Football 25.

"I would have done it for nothing," Mott said. "And I would have paid for the game."

