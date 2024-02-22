Projecting Kansas State football's 2024 two-deep with spring practice around the corner

MANHATTAN — Kansas State football is less than two weeks away from the start of spring practice in preparation for a highly anticipated 2024 season.

Expectations are high for the Wildcats, who will hold their first two practice sessions on March 5 and 7, take off the following week for spring break and then get back to it with the final session set for April 13. Once again, there will no spring game, nor will the final practice be open to fans.

Much of K-State's optimism is centered on sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson, who made his first career start in the Pop-Tarts Bowl and was named most valuable player as the Wildcats beat North Carolina State, 28-19, in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 28, to complete a 9-4 season.

Related: Kansas State football creates new position to help navigate roster management challenges

The offense returns junior running back DJ Giddens, who rushed for 2,226 yards and 10 touchdowns, but lost four starters from a veteran line and the top two receivers in wideout Phillip Brooks and tight end Ben Sinnott.

North Dakota transfer Easton Kilty is the likely replacement for KT Leveston at left tackle and part-time starter Carver Willis at right tackle for Christian Duffie, but the interior positions are not nearly as clearcut. Veterans Hadley Panzer and Taylor Poitier split time at right guard last year and should occupy two of the spots, with Panzer possibly moving to center.

Jayce Brown, Keagan Johnson and Jadon Jackson are back at receiver, and are joined by touted Penn State transfer Dante Cephas, while Garrett Oakley and Will Swanson both have extensive experience at tight end.

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (5) awaits the snap from center during the Wildcats' Oct. 28 game against Houston at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The defense returns end Brendan Mott and backups Cody Stufflebean and Chiddi Obiazor, along with nose tackles Uso Seumalo, Damian Ilalio and Jevon Banks — up front.

There also should be more depth in a linebacker corps that was decimated by injuries last year. Starters Full-time starters Austin Moore on the weak side and Desmond Purnell on the strong side return, with Jake Clifton, Austin Romaine, Beau Palmer also back.

Starters return at four of the five secondary spots, with cornerbacks Jacob Parrish and Keenan Garber, free safety Marques Sigle and strong safety VJ Payne. Jack Fabris and transfer Jordan Riley are top picks to step in at the Jack safety.

Much can change between now and the Aug. 31 season opener against Tennessee-Martin, but here is a very unofficial look at a possible 2024 Wildcat depth chart.

Related: Kansas State football assistant Matt Wells eager to work with old friend Chris Klieman

Projected K-State 2024 spring two-deep

Offense

WR — Keagan Johnson, Tre Spivey

LT — Easton Kilty, John Pastore

LG — Andrew Leingang, Alex Key

C — Hadley Panzer, Sam Hecht

RG — Taylor Poitier, Drake Bequeaith

RT — Carver Willis, Devin Vass

TE — Garrett Oakley or Will Swanson

QB — Avery Johnson; Jacob Knuth

RB — DJ Giddens, Joe Jackson

WR — Jayce Brown, Jadon Jackson

WR — Dante Cephas, Erwin Nash

Defense

DE — Brendan Mott, Tobi Osunsanmi

NG — Uso Seumalo; Damian Ilalio or Jevon Banks

DE — Chiddi Obiazor or Cody Stufflebean

SLB — Desmond Purnell, Rex Van Wyhe

MLB — Jake Clifton, Austin Romaine

WLB — Austin Moore, Asa Newsom

CB — Jacob Parrish, Justice James

SS — VJ Payne, Colby McCalister

JS — Jack Fabris or Jordan Riley

FS — Marques Sigle, Wesley Fair

CB — Keenan Garber; Tyler Nelome or Kanijal Thomas

Specialists

PK — Chris Tennant; Leyton Simmering or Simon McClannan

P — Simon McClannan, Teagan Cobb

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Taking a look at a possible Kansas State football 2024 depth chart