Projecting Kansas State football's 2024 two-deep with spring practice around the corner
MANHATTAN — Kansas State football is less than two weeks away from the start of spring practice in preparation for a highly anticipated 2024 season.
Expectations are high for the Wildcats, who will hold their first two practice sessions on March 5 and 7, take off the following week for spring break and then get back to it with the final session set for April 13. Once again, there will no spring game, nor will the final practice be open to fans.
Much of K-State's optimism is centered on sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson, who made his first career start in the Pop-Tarts Bowl and was named most valuable player as the Wildcats beat North Carolina State, 28-19, in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 28, to complete a 9-4 season.
The offense returns junior running back DJ Giddens, who rushed for 2,226 yards and 10 touchdowns, but lost four starters from a veteran line and the top two receivers in wideout Phillip Brooks and tight end Ben Sinnott.
North Dakota transfer Easton Kilty is the likely replacement for KT Leveston at left tackle and part-time starter Carver Willis at right tackle for Christian Duffie, but the interior positions are not nearly as clearcut. Veterans Hadley Panzer and Taylor Poitier split time at right guard last year and should occupy two of the spots, with Panzer possibly moving to center.
Jayce Brown, Keagan Johnson and Jadon Jackson are back at receiver, and are joined by touted Penn State transfer Dante Cephas, while Garrett Oakley and Will Swanson both have extensive experience at tight end.
The defense returns end Brendan Mott and backups Cody Stufflebean and Chiddi Obiazor, along with nose tackles Uso Seumalo, Damian Ilalio and Jevon Banks — up front.
There also should be more depth in a linebacker corps that was decimated by injuries last year. Starters Full-time starters Austin Moore on the weak side and Desmond Purnell on the strong side return, with Jake Clifton, Austin Romaine, Beau Palmer also back.
Starters return at four of the five secondary spots, with cornerbacks Jacob Parrish and Keenan Garber, free safety Marques Sigle and strong safety VJ Payne. Jack Fabris and transfer Jordan Riley are top picks to step in at the Jack safety.
Much can change between now and the Aug. 31 season opener against Tennessee-Martin, but here is a very unofficial look at a possible 2024 Wildcat depth chart.
Projected K-State 2024 spring two-deep
Offense
WR — Keagan Johnson, Tre Spivey
LT — Easton Kilty, John Pastore
LG — Andrew Leingang, Alex Key
C — Hadley Panzer, Sam Hecht
RG — Taylor Poitier, Drake Bequeaith
RT — Carver Willis, Devin Vass
TE — Garrett Oakley or Will Swanson
QB — Avery Johnson; Jacob Knuth
RB — DJ Giddens, Joe Jackson
WR — Jayce Brown, Jadon Jackson
WR — Dante Cephas, Erwin Nash
Defense
DE — Brendan Mott, Tobi Osunsanmi
NG — Uso Seumalo; Damian Ilalio or Jevon Banks
DE — Chiddi Obiazor or Cody Stufflebean
SLB — Desmond Purnell, Rex Van Wyhe
MLB — Jake Clifton, Austin Romaine
WLB — Austin Moore, Asa Newsom
CB — Jacob Parrish, Justice James
SS — VJ Payne, Colby McCalister
JS — Jack Fabris or Jordan Riley
FS — Marques Sigle, Wesley Fair
CB — Keenan Garber; Tyler Nelome or Kanijal Thomas
Specialists
PK — Chris Tennant; Leyton Simmering or Simon McClannan
P — Simon McClannan, Teagan Cobb
