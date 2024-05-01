Kansas State basketball forward David N'Guessan reveals his plans for next season

Kansas State's 2024-25 basketball team instantly got better Tuesday, and coach Jerome Tang didn't even have to step off campus to make it happen.

Senior forward David N'Guessan, a key role player during Tang's first two seasons in Manhattan, revealed on social media that he is sticking around for one more year as a super-senior. The announcement may not have come as a shock, but it was a welcome one nonetheless for a K-State team woefully short on experience in the frontcourt.

N'Guessan, a 6-foot-9, 205-pound Dutch national, transferred to K-State from West Virginia ahead of the 2022-23 season and has played in 63 games for the Wildcats, including 39 starts.

N'Guessan played through pain for much of the Big 12 conference schedule in 2023-24 after starting the first 21 games and still averaged 27.5 minutes 7.8 points and ranked second on the team with 6.8 rebounds. He shot 58.4% with most of his points coming at close range as he made just 3 of 18 3-point attempts and 41.7% of his free throws.

Kansas State forward David N'Guessan (1) works against Baylor's Jalen Bridges (11) during a Jan. 16 game at Bramlage Coliseum. N'Guessan announced Tuesday that he is returning for one more season with a Wildcats.

N'Guessan was effective toward the end of the season, scoring in double figures four of the last five games. He had 11 points and 16 rebounds in a 65-58 upset victory over No. 6-ranked Iowa State on March 9 senior day, leading to a chant of "One more year," from the student section.

N'Guessan said at the time that he needed to weigh his options, but ultimately chose to return for the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, with the words "Thank your K-State," and a short video proclaiming, "I'm back."

Keeping N'Guessan, who can play any of the three frontcourt positions, was a morale booster for a K-State team that has lost six players to the transfer portal, including starting center Jerrell Colbert. The Wildcats also lost post player Will McNair to graduation.

While Tang has added four players via the portal so far, three are guards, and 6-11 Arkansas transfer Baye Fall, while a former McDonald's All-American, played in just nine games as a freshman for the Razorbacks. The Wildcats are still in the mix for 6-11 Rutgers graduate transfer Clifford Omoruyi and 6-11 Florida State sophomore Baba Miller, both of whom have visited Manhattan.

With N'Guessan locked in, that still leaves just three players from last year's 19-15 team, though forward Arthur Kaluma remains eligible to return after declaring for the NBA draft.

