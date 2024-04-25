Kansas State basketball's transfer portal recruiting efforts heating up with campus visits.

MANHATTAN — Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang has been typically methodical so far in assembling his 2024-25 Wildcat basketball roster.

That could change in the next few days.

With two key transfer prospects on campus Wednesday and a couple of others in play following recent visits, the Wildcats are making a serious push toward the finish line with what could be a serious upgrade over the 2023-24 season.

The Wildcats gained a scholarship Wednesday when freshman guard RJ Jones announced that he is entering the transfer portal. Also, forward Arthur Kaluma declared for the NBA Draft on Tuesday, though he could withdraw his name and return as a senior.

The Wildcats' most immediate need is at center after starter Jerrell Colbert entered the portal and Will McNair graduated.

Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi and Arkansas shooting guard Khalif Battle were each scheduled to visit K-State starting Wednesday. The Wildcats also are awaiting decisions from 6-foot-11 Florida State forward Baba Miller and Villanova guard Brendan Hausen.

Former Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi (11) looks to shoot against Maryland's Julian Reese (10) during a March 13 game at Target Center in Minneapolis. Omoruyi was scheduled to begin a recruiting visit to Kansas State on Wednesday.

The Wildcats have gone hard after Omoruyi, a 6-foot-11, 240-pound post player and three-year starter for Rutgers, since he entered the portal in late March. He has had a long list of suitors but appears to finally be narrowing.

Omoruyi, a native of Nigeria, averaged 10.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and stood out as a rim protector on defense with 2.9 blocked shots per game while receiving Big Ten all-conference honorable mention as a senior. He already has visited Georgetown and has scheduled a trip to Alabama this weekend, though Tang would like nothing better than to close the deal while he is in Manhattan.

Battle, who at 6-5, 185 pounds would give the Wildcats a big guard who can score from anywhere on the floor, played one season at Butler before transferring to Temple and then last year to Arkansas. In his one season with the Razorbacks, he started 11 of 30 games, averaging 14.3 points and shot 36.2% from 3-point range and 86.6% from the free-throw line.

Miller, whose decision could hinge on interest from the NBA, is an athletic 6-11, 204-pounder from Spain, who started 32 of 33 games, averaging 7.6 points and 4.9 rebounds as a sophomore at Florida State. Some have compared him to former Wildcat Nae'Qwan Tomlin.

Hausen, a 6-4, 205-pound sophomore, spent two seasons as a backup at Villanova, averaging 6.2 points in 17.7 minutes per game during the 2023-24 season. But like Battle, he would provide a needed perimeter scoring threat after shooting 38% from 3-point range.

If Kaluma decides to remain in the draft, the Wildcats would be without their top three scorers from last year's 19-15 team. He was third on the team at 14.4 points per game and led the Wildcats in rebounding with a 7.0 average.

K-State already has picked up two portal transfers in Michigan point guard Dug McDaniel and Illinois-Chicago shooting guard CJ Jones. The Wildcats also signed four-star high school guard David Castillo in November.

With RJ Jones' departure, the Wildcats have at least four scholarships to give with three more possible, depending on Kaluma's final decision and whether forward David N'Guessan and guard Ques Glover return as super-seniors.

