Kansas City Chiefs trade up with Buffalo Bills, select speedy Texas WR Xavier Worthy

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new receiver for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

KC traded with AFC rival Buffalo to move up four spots — from No. 32 to 28 — to select Texas receiver Xavier Worthy in Thursday night’s first round of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

The trade compensation: The Chiefs traded picks 32, 95 and 221 to the Bills for Nos. 28, 133 and 248.

Worthy seems to fit the Chiefs’ “speed with separation” profile at wideout under general manager Brett Veach; Worthy not only wowed with a record-setting 4.21-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine but also tied for the best among receivers with a 1.49-second 10-yard split.

One of Worthy’s obvious downsides is his height. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, though the Chiefs under Veach have historically not been as concerned with taking shorter receivers.

Mahomes seemed happy with the pick, tweeting out an emoji of a running man just before the selection.