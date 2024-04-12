Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice surrenders to police

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) fights for extra yards against Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill (23) and Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Dec. 31, 2023. On Thursday, Rice turned himself into police in connection to a vehicle crash that occurred last month. Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI

April 11 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has surrendered to police a day after a warrant was issued for his arrest on eight charges related to a crash last month in Dallas.

The second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft turned himself in Thursday to police in Glenn Heights County, Texas, the Dallas Police Department said in a statement, adding he was processed at the Regional Jail in DeSoto.

Jail records obtained by Fox 4 confirm he was booked into the DeSoto jail and was released after posting a $40,000 bond.

Rice's arrest comes a day after The Dallas Police Department issued an arrest warrant for both Rice, 23, and Theodore Knox, 21, in connection to a crash on the North Central Expressway on March 30.

According to police, Rice, who was driving a Lamborghini, and Knox, was was driving a Corvette, were speeding in the far-left lane of North Central Expressway and caused a "chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles."

Four people received treatment as a result of the crash, including two people who were hospitalized.

Rice has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

Dallas police said Thursday night that Knox was not in police custody.

Knox, a cornerback for the Southern Methodist University, was suspended from his team over the incident on Thursday.

"SMU takes these allegations seriously," a SMU spokesperson said in a statement, stating they had been notified of the arrest warrant for Knox by Dallas police.

"Federal student privacy laws prevent the University from discussing details involving student disciplinary proceedings."