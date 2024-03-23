Kansas basketball vs. Gonzaga live score updates: Jayhawks, Bulldogs play in March Madness

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Kansas basketball will go after another NCAA tournament win Saturday against Gonzaga.

The Jayhawks (23-10), a No. 4 seed, are set to face the No. 5-seed Bulldogs (26-7) in the round of 32. The winner will advance to the Sweet 16. Both teams are storied programs that have accomplished a lot over the years during March Madness.

MORE: Watch Kansas basketball vs Gonzaga in March Madness on Fubo (free trial)

Kansas basketball vs Gonzaga live score updates

RELATED: Kansas basketball hits clutch shots to top Samford in NCAA tournament in March Madness

RELATED: How to watch Kansas women’s basketball play Michigan in March Madness in NCAA tournament

RELATED: How to watch Kansas basketball play Gonzaga in March Madness in 2024 NCAA tournament

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Live score from Kansas basketball vs Gonzaga in NCAA tournament