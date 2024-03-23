How to watch Kansas basketball play Gonzaga in March Madness in 2024 NCAA tournament

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Kansas basketball has a NCAA tournament game Saturday against Gonzaga.

The No. 4-seed Jayhawks (23-10) and No. 5-seed Bulldogs (26-7) will match up in the round of 32 of the Midwest region. Both teams survived potential upset games Thursday, Gonzaga more readily than Kansas.

And now they’ll face off with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.

Here’s how fans can follow along with Kansas basketball’s game Saturday against Gonzaga in Salt Lake City, Utah:

What channel is Kansas basketball vs. Gonzaga today?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: CBS Sports App; Fubo

Kansas an Gonzaga will face off on CBS. A streaming option that is available is Fubo.

Kansas basketball vs. Gonzaga start time

Date: Saturday, March 23

Time: 2:15 p.m. (CT)

Kansas and Gonzaga will tip off at 2:15 p.m. (CT) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Kansas basketball 2023-24 schedule

Here are the last five games the Jayhawks have played during the 2023-24 season. The full schedule can be found here.

March 2 (road): Baylor 82, Kansas 74

March 5 (home): Kansas 90, Kansas State 68

March 9 (road): Houston 76, Kansas 46

March 13 (neutral): Cincinnati 72, Kansas 52 in Big 12 Conference tournament

March 21 (neutral): Kansas 93, Samford 89 in NCAA tournament

Gonzaga basketball 2023-24 schedule

Here are the last five games the Bulldogs have played during the 2023-24 season. The full schedule can be found here.

Feb. 29 (road): Gonzaga 86, San Francisco 68

March 2 (road): Gonzaga 70, Saint Mary’s 57

March 11 (neutral): Gonzaga 89, San Francisco 77 in West Coast Conference tournament

March 12 (neutral): Saint Mary’s 69, Gonzaga 60 in West Coast Conference tournament

March 21 (neutral): Gonzaga 86, McNeese 65 in NCAA tournament

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

