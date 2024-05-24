Kansas basketball will face Duke in 2024 Vegas Showdown this upcoming season

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball has officially announced a pair of matchups for the 2024-25 season.

The Jayhawks, seen as one of the favorites to compete for a national championship next season, will participate in the 2024 Vegas Showdown. That event will see Kansas face Duke on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas, with Furman and Seattle also playing as a part of the doubleheader. Then, on Nov. 30, the Jayhawks will face Furman in Lawrence.

RELATED: NBA draft projections post-combine: Kansas basketball’s Johnny Furphy, Kevin McCullar Jr.

RELATED: Lessons learned: Travis Goff reflects on his father's Dodge City Community College honor

“Thanksgiving week continues to be an incredible showcase for college basketball," Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN Events, said in a Duke release. “We are proud to bring these four teams and their fan bases to Las Vegas to experience great basketball and world class entertainment and hospitality. ESPN Events is proud of its 25+ year relationship in doing events in Las Vegas and look forward to future opportunities.”

Kansas is coming off a season in which it reached the round of 32 of the NCAA tournament. The Jayhawks started the 2023-24 campaign with momentum, but inconsistent play and injuries kept them from enjoying the Big 12 Conference and national success they could have otherwise. Head coach Bill Self has put a lot of effort into upgrading the roster during the offseason to address the lack of depth, and more, that hindered the program last season.

Kansas’ roster isn’t officially set yet, for next season. But it is clear that guard Dajuan Harris Jr., forward KJ Adams Jr. and center Hunter Dickinson are returning, among others. The Jayhawks have also added some talented transfers, including South Dakota State guard Zeke Mayo, Wisconsin guard AJ Storr and Alabama guard Rylan Griffen.

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self yells back toward his bench during the second half of a game against Baylor on Feb. 10, 2024 inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas basketball will match up against Duke in 2024 Vegas Showdown