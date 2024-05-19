Kansas basketball adds commitment from Rice transfer, former 4-star prospect Noah Shelby

LAWRENCE — Noah Shelby has become the latest transfer to announce his commitment to Kansas basketball, with his revelation Sunday on social media.

Shelby will make his way to KU from Rice, where he was a sophomore guard this past season. A former 247Sports Composite four-star prospect out of high school for the class of 2022, Shelby spent his freshman year at Vanderbilt. According to a report from the Kansas City Star, Shelby will be a walk-on for the Jayhawks.

“Committed!” Shelby said in part in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “I look forward to joining the (Kansas basketball) family. Redshirting this upcoming season and will have two years of eligibility remaining. All glory to God!!”

As Shelby outlined, he intends to redshirt during the 2024-2025 season, but he remains a valuable addition to head coach Bill Self’s Kansas roster. With multiple years already spent at the college level, he has the experience to push teammates in practice. Time will tell what this year will do for him as he looks to have an even greater effect for the Jayhawks during the 2025-26 season.

Shelby made one start in 30 appearances during the 2023-24 season at Rice. There, he averaged 3.9 points and 11.8 minutes per game. He shot 35.1% from the field and 33.3% from behind the arc.

Shelby appeared in 14 games off the bench during the 2022-23 season at Vanderbilt. There, he averaged 3.7 points and nine minutes per game. He shot 31.4% from the field and 31.1% from behind the arc.

Then with Rice, Noah Shelby (1) looks to make a play defensively during a game against Wichita State on March 2 earlier this year in Wichita, Kansas.

