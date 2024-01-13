Kalen DeBoer shows respect to Nick Saban and embrace of Alabama football culture

For the first time in almost two decades, when the Alabama football coach stepped to the lectern to speak, it wasn't Nick Saban.

Instead, Kalen DeBoer moved toward the microphone after he was introduced by Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne as the Crimson Tide's next coach on Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. DeBoer's predecessor wasn't far away, though.

Saban sat in the front row in the spot directly in front of the lectern for DeBoer's introductory press conference. That was his assigned spot, with his wife, Terry Saban, seated next to him.

Before DeBoer was named his successor, Saban told ESPN he wasn't going to be disappearing from Tuscaloosa. He would have an office at Bryant-Denny Stadium instead and would still be around. That was evident during the press conference, considering his attendance and the prominent spot in which he sat. Then, as DeBoer spoke, the new Alabama football coach made clear he didn't want Saban's presence around him and the program to end anytime soon.

MORE: Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book!

KALEN DEBOER: Alabama departs from Nick Saban tree to hire Kalen DeBoer — a bold move by Greg Byrne | Goodbread

“He’s the best in the business to ever do it," DeBoer said. "I’m just going to make sure it’s all known that that’s how I feel, with 100% access to everything. I would be a fool if that wasn’t the case. I’m going to ask him that he shows up and makes sure to give me at least one thing every day. I’m sure he’s got 10. But I’m going to be good with that. At least one thing that he sees that we can get better at."

The welcoming of any and all input from Saban was only one part of DeBoer's prominent embrace of Alabama football and all that goes with it.

DeBoer is not from the South, and he's never had a coaching job here. He's been all over, but not here. So, he's essentially an outsider.

It's important, then, that he didn't pretend to be something he's not in his introduction. He was genuine. DeBoer didn't say "y'all." He said "you all" during one moment in his speech. There was no faked southern accent or a façade that he'd been eating biscuits or grits all his life.

Instead, DeBoer showed an enthusiasm to be here and a clear embrace of Alabama football culture, paying respect to its history and the greats before him.

He brought up how UA has had more than one legendary coach, mentioning the late Paul W. "Bear" Bryant by name. He talked about the Alabama brand. He mentioned the Sabans on multiple occasions. And DeBoer ended his press conference with a "Roll Tide."

"When it comes to tradition and the history of the program, it’s second to none," DeBoer said. "When I look at places I want to be, it’s about winning championships. That’s an expectation that I cannot wait and accept as a privilege to try to uphold. Winning SEC championships, winning national championships. That’s the expectation and a love and interest I’ve always had and a passion I’ll have and look forward to carrying on with our players and staff and all of you."

Games aren't won and lost at introductory press conferences. Still, if DeBoer had not acknowledged Saban and the history of Alabama football in the intentional, emphatic way he did, he might have started things off with a symbolic loss.

Instead, DeBoer struck a tone that impressed and showed he knows exactly the colossal task he has as the guy to replace Saban.

"This place is special," DeBoer said. "It’s special to him, it’s special to all of you for what he has built it out to be.

"It’s a privilege to be chosen to be in this role. It’s one I don’t take lightly."

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Kalen DeBoer: Alabama football coach shows respect to Nick Saban