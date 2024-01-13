What Kalen DeBoer said about becoming Alabama football coach

Alabama football has officially hired Kalen DeBoer, announcing the decision not long before 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12.

DeBoer, the former Washington coach, released a statement through UA.

“I have always had an incredible respect for Alabama football and its commitment to excellence,” DeBoer said. “The tradition-rich history of this program is unmatched across the landscape of college athletics, and I look forward to continuing that moving forward. Following Coach Saban is an honor. He has been the standard for college football, and his success is unprecedented. I would not have left Washington for just any school. The chance to lead the football program at The University of Alabama is the opportunity of a lifetime. My family and I feel truly blessed and look forward to becoming a part of the Tuscaloosa community. I want to thank Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, President Stuart R. Bell, Chancellor Finis St. John and The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees for their belief in me to lead this program.”

DeBoer takes over Alabama after Nick Saban retired Wednesday, calling it a career after 17 seasons coaching Alabama and about a half century in coaching. During his time at Alabama, Saban won six national championships, 10 SEC West titles and nine SEC Championships.

DeBoer coached the past two seasons at Washington and is fresh off an appearance in the national championship game. He finished 25-3 with the Huskies.

“We are excited to welcome Kalen and Nicole DeBoer, and their daughters, Alexis and Avery, to The University of Alabama," Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne said in a statement. “Coach DeBoer has proven he is a winner and has done an incredible job as a head coach at each of his stops. One of the things I told our team the other day is we are going to get someone who is not only a great coach with the Xs and Os, but also someone who cares about his players and someone I’d want my sons to play for, just like I would have wanted them to play for Coach Saban. We got that in Coach DeBoer. He is ready to get to work, and we look forward to him leading the Alabama Crimson Tide football program for years to come. We are grateful to our leadership in President Stuart Bell, Chancellor Finis St. John and The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees for their support during this process.”

MORE: Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book!

EPIC NICK SABAN STORIES: Epic Nick Saban stories, as told by Alabama football players who'd know as he retires

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Kalen DeBoer: What Alabama football said about replacing Nick Saban