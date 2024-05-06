Kaden Magwood put up some ridiculous numbers at the 3Stripes Select

By the time you had taken your third bite of pancakes this morning, top-100 recruit Kaden Magwood had started scoring points at the 3Stripes Select Basketball Circuit.

By the time you reached for more syrup, he had put up 32 points to put together one of the most impressive showings of the weekend at the 3Stripes Select Basketball Circuit in Hoover, Alabama.

Magwood, a four-star point guard at Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Virginia), showed off his ability as a dynamic scorer this past weekend. In particular, Magwood certainly has a polished perimeter game with plenty of range.

The 6-foot-3 guard was simply unstoppable on Sunday morning with five-of-seven shooting from three-point range. He also added six rebounds and two assists for Team Loaded.

4⭐️ Kaden Magwood dropped 32 POINTS AT 8AM. 👀🔥 @3ssbcircuit #3SSB His Team Loaded (VA) squad would win 89-79 over Power 5. He shot 72% from three in 26 minutes.@nonoisemade_k3 | @TEAMLOADED17U pic.twitter.com/QsET51VWdu — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) May 5, 2024

He has an offer list that includes George Mason, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Penn State, Rhode Island and West Virginia among others.

According to 247Sports, Magwood is the No. 94 recruit in the class of 2025 and the sixth-best recruit in Virginia.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports