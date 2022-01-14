Junior Siavii, former Chiefs tackle, dies while being held in Leavenworth prison

Junior Siavii spent four seasons in the NFL. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Junior Siavii died Thursday while being held in Leavenworth prison, according to Fox 4 Kansas City. He was 43.

Siavii's cause of death was not released.

Siavii, who was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2004 NFL draft, played two seasons with the team before injuries forced him out of football for two years. He returned with the Dallas Cowboys in 2009 and played in all 16 games. Siavii was cut by the team the following September. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2010 and played 14 games with the team before a spinal cord injury ended his season.

Junior Siavii arrested in 2019

Siavii was arrested in both 2019 and 2020. Siavii was charged with three counts of being an unlawful drug user in possession of firearms following a 2019 arrest. Siavii reportedly was driving a stolen car when stopped by police. Siavii allegedly resisted arrest, according to police. Siavii was reportedly carrying a handgun, and was allegedly in possession of a backpack featuring methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The incident, which took place in August, was reportedly the third time that year Siavii was arrested on gun and drug charges.

Siavii was also arrested in 2020 after allegedly stealing purses from a home in Missouri.

Siavii was being held in Leavenworth since Dec. 17. He was awaiting trial as a result of his firearm charges.