Josh Allen: Getting younger an exciting opportunity to mold team you want

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talked about the departure of wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a good chunk of his Thursday press conference, but Diggs is just one of many veterans who have parted ways with the Bills this offseason.

Those departures came on both sides of the ball and they leave the team without a number of the players who played key roles in their recent run of division titles. It also resulted in a significantly younger roster and Allen said he thinks that can be a positive because there's a chance to shape them in a way you can't with older players.

"I don't think it's a wrong thing or a bad thing to get younger," Allen said, via the team's website. "I think that, as a coaching staff, as a leader, to be able to come in and kind of mold these guys into the team that you want to be, I think there's a very exciting opportunity."

Molding a team isn't an overnight process, but it can't be a terribly long one if the Bills want to avoid taking a step or two back in the present given the team's belief that their championship window is wide open.