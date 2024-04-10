Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen gets massive extension after getting the franchise tag

Jacksonville Jaguars' Josh Allen got a huge long-term extension. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sometimes the franchise tag works out for the player.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a habit of signing key players to long-term deals right after tagging them. This offseason it's edge rusher Josh Allen, who got a contract that puts him among the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL.

Allen and the Jaguars agreed to a five-year, $150 million deal with $88 million guaranteed according to ESPN. That's a massive payday that puts him behind only San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa ($34 million per season) and Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones ($31.5 million per season) in terms of average per year among non-quarterbacks according to Spotrac.

Allen is coming off a 17.5-sack season. The Jaguars gave him the franchise tag last month but kept working on a deal to keep the 26-year-old standout around for many years.

The Jaguars also signed offensive tackle Cam Robinson and tight end Evan Engram to extensions after tagging them the past two offseasons. Allen was the seventh pick of the 2019 NFL draft and became an immediate impact player. He had 10.5 sacks as a rookie. Allen has 45 sacks over his five seasons and is one of the best edge rushers in the NFL, while still at a prime age.

The Jaguars also have to figure out what to do with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is also eligible for a long-term extension. Lawrence has been up and down during his three NFL seasons, but was an elite prospect and the Jaguars presumably don't want to lose him.

The job of managing that extension within the cap gets tougher with Allen's huge deal going on the books. But the Jaguars were sure to get their best player on the defensive side of the ball locked up for many years.