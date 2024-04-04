Bills agree to trade Stefon Diggs to Texans for 2025 second-round draft pick

The Buffalo Bills have agreed to a trade that will send wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, the team announced on Wednesday.

As part of the deal, the Bills will get a 2025 second-round pick (via Minnesota) and the Texans will acquire the 30-year-old Diggs and a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Since the Bills traded Diggs prior to June 1, they will take on a $31 million dead salary-cap charge next season. He is signed through the 2027 season.

Stefon Diggs trade winners and losers

Diggs posted his farewell later Wednesday:

Diggs' post:

I can’t begin to express the amount of love and respect I have for the city of Buffalo ♥️💙. Four of the best years of my life, the city welcomed me with open arms. I’m forever grateful for you all and the @buffalobills organization ! Something special was built over these years with some very special men, that will always have a place in my heart. Billsmafia, so many great memories created throughout the years. Those games were crazy because of you. Sadly good things come to an end until we meet again ♾️ 14

As kind as Diggs' were, a separation between him and the Bills seemed inevitable.

After offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was replaced by Joe Brady in November, Diggs' production dropped. His targets and average receiving yards per game decreased and he recorded only one touchdown the rest of the regular season. That came after posting five games of at least 100-plus receiving yards prior to the coaching change.

Adding to the likelihood Diggs was moving on, he responded Tuesday night to an X user's question about whether he was "essential" to the success of Bills quarterback Josh Allen by replying, "You sure?"

Stefon Diggs last night: pic.twitter.com/R9Q4kEzj8b — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2024

There was also Trevon Diggs, Stefon's brother and Dallas Cowboys cornerback, who had been publicly calling on Stefon to leave Buffalo.

Buffalo acquired Diggs in a trade with the Vikings in 2020 as part of a package that included a 2020 first-round pick that turned into Justin Jefferson.

The team confirmed Wednesday's news with a simple graphic via social media. "Thank you, 14," the caption said.

Texans continue adding

The acquisition of Diggs continues a busy offseason for Texans general manager Nick Caserio. Along with Diggs, he has added defensive end Danielle Hunter, defensive tackle Denico Autry, cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson, and running back Joe Mixon, among others.

Last season, the Texans improved their record by seven wins, finishing 10-7 and winning the AFC South under first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans, and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr.

Now Stroud will have another weapon after solid seasons by wide receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell, as well as tight end Dalton Schultz.

Offseason of change for Bills

After four straight AFC East division titles, and losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in three of those four postseasons, the Bills are shaking up the roster. Along with Diggs, here's who else moved on this offseason: wide receiver Gabe Davis, center Mitch Morse, cornerback Tre'Davious White, safety Jordan Poyer and linebacker Leonard Floyd.

By losing Davis and trading Diggs, the Bills' wide receiver depth chart is led by Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir and Mack Hollins, along with Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox at tight end.