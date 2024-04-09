We've made it past the NFL scouting combine. Free agency has opened and (mostly) petered out. That means draft needs are set.

So what does your team need? What picks does it have? Who are the best fits? What's the dream fantasy pick?

Click on each team for an in-depth look.

AFC East

The Bills traded Stefon Diggs and lost Gabe Davis in free agency. Needless to say, they need to upgrade their wide receiver room.

Protecting Tua Tagovailoa along the offensive line and reloading the defense should be two of Miami's top priorities.

With college basketball done, MLB Opening Day in the rearview mirror and the Masters still days away, attention is heating up on the NFL's marquee offseason event. Let's make our turn toward the NFL Draft. (Taylar Sievert/Yahoo Sports)

It's all about quarterback at the top of the draft for the Patriots. Only issue is, two of their top choices might already be gone by pick No. 3.

The Jets are running it back with Aaron Rodgers, and there are a couple of key positions to address on what looks like a pretty strong roster.

AFC North

This is still one of the best teams in the AFC, but a return trip to the AFC title game may hinge on addressing a couple areas.

If the Bengals want to return to AFC contention, their defense needs some upgrades in this draft.

The Browns have a good roster with some needs to plug — and once again no first-round pick to do it with.

Regardless of who starts at quarterback in Pittsburgh, they'll need another receiver or two.

AFC South

In trading for Stefon Diggs, the Texans accelerated their push into contention. Here's how they can keep doing so on draft night.

Anthony Richardson looked worth building around in his limited action last season. Time for the Colts to do it.

Reclaiming the AFC South will require the Jaguars to upgrade on defense and along the offensive line.

Protecting Will Levis has to be tops on Tennessee's to-do list, though there are other areas of need.

AFC West

The Broncos need a replacement for Russell Wilson. Question is, can they get one by standing pat at 12th overall?

What do you get for the team that has everything? These areas can help the Chiefs' quest for an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat.

The priority is quarterback. That much is clear. The path toward getting one of the best ones this class, however, isn't.

There's a lot to fix with the Chargers. Fortunately, they already have a strong head coach and quarterback pairing.

NFC East

There may be a handful of new faces around Dak Prescott in the Cowboys' offense this "all-in" season.

There are a lot of needs for the Giants ... and if they consider quarterback one of them, then what do they do at No. 6?

As much work as the defense needs in Philadelphia, don't forget there's a legend to replace on the offensive line.

The Commanders' new era truly begins with a premium quarterback pick. In some ways, the draft really begins here.

NFC North

All signs point to Caleb Williams going No. 1 overall. What Chicago does at No. 9 overall and with its remaining picks, though, will be intriguing.

The Lions are so close to their first Super Bowl appearance. What could help push them over the hump this month?

Green Bay has a young, talented roster already. Where are the reinforcements required?

It seems more and more likely the Vikings will trade up for their quarterback of the future. Just how high they can get remains to be seen.

NFC South

The defense needs plenty of attention, but the Falcons might find adding a first-round weapon for new quarterback Kirk Cousins too tempting to pass up.

That lack of a first-round pick is going to sting given the Panthers' spate of needs. Here's how they can make the most of their draft.

The Saints' needs outweigh their ability to tackle them with their draft capital, but the trenches could use a good long look.

The Bucs are bringing back most of the important pieces of their division champion, so they just need to bolster in a few key areas.

NFC West

Arizona could trade down for a big haul for the second straight draft. Then again, pairing Marvin Harrison Jr. or another star receiver with Kyler Murray is so tempting.

Barring developments, the Rams are set to make a first-round pick for the first time since 2016. Which is good because their roster is already promising.

One of the league's best rosters still could stand for improvement at some spots.

It's natural to think the Seahawks will revamp their defense under new head coach Mike Macdonald, but don't forget about a position group in need of upgrades on offense.