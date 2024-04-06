Eric Musselman: “(Arkansas is) going to win again after my time there”

Eric Musselman was officially introduced as USC’s next basketball coach on Friday, less than 48 hours after word the move was likely.

During his first press conference, the former Arkansas coach was asked about his time with the Razorbacks. He coached Arkansas to two Elite Eights and a Sweet 16 during his five seasons in Fayetteville.

“It’s a proven program that won in the past before I got there with Nolan Richardson and Eddie Sutton. They’re going to win again after my time there,” Musselman said.

The Razorbacks struggled to their worst record since 2009-10 this past season when they went 16-17. Arkansas has since lost all but two scholarship players from last year’s roster and forward Jalen Shelley, the top recruit in the team’s Class of 2024, asked for a release from his national letter of intent on Saturday.

Musselman, a native of southern California, called USC a match.

“We believe that with all the things going on with the USC brand, with going into the Big Ten, that this is an incredible fit for us as a family and an incredible fit for USC. It’s great all around,” he said.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire