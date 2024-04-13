Joel Embiid returns from injury scare, scores 32 as 76ers beat Magic 125-113

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 32 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists after an apparent injury scare in the first half and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 125-113 on Friday night in a critical game for Eastern Conference playoff seedings.

Tyrese Maxey scored 28 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 21 as Philadelphia (46-36) won its seventh straight game.

Orlando, Indiana and Philadelphia each have a record of 46-35 after the Pacers lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 on Friday night and are locked in fifth, sixth and seventh places, respectively, in the conference.

Philadelphia swept the three-game season series against Orlando.

Franz Wagner scored 24 points, Paolo Banchero had 22 and Jalen Suggs 20 for Orlando (46-35), which has lost three straight game. The Matic can claim the Southeast Division with a victory over Milwaukee on Sunday.

Embiid controlled the first half, posting 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in 17 minutes in his fifth game back after missing 29 games with a left meniscus injury. But, after driving to the lane for a layup in the final two minutes of the half, Embiid appeared to land awkwardly on his left knee.

While play continued, Embiid limped to midcourt and gave up on the play. After Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse called timeout, Embiid went straight to the Sixers’ locker room. But, he returned and promptly hit a 3-pointer on his first touch of the second half.

Maxey picked up some of the offensive slack for the Sixers in the second half, scoring 11 in the fourth quarter while Embiid spent most of the final session on the bench.

UP NEXT

Magic: Hosts Bucks on Sunday in regular-season finale.

76ers: Hosts Brooklyn Sunday.