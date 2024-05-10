Jimmy Johnson, legendary 49er Hall of Famer, dies at 86

Football fans pack the stands on a very hot and sunny day at the Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on August 5, 2006, in Canton, Ohio. Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson, who played his 16-year career with the S.F. 49ers, died, the Hall announced Wednesday. (UPI Photo/Stephanie Krell)

May 9 (UPI) -- Former NFL legend Jimmy Johnson, who spent his entire 16-year pro football career with the San Francisco 49ers, and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994, is dead at 86, the Hall announced Thursday.

"Jimmy Johnson was extraordinarily athletically talented," Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in Thursday's statement. "The 49ers enjoyed the luxury of using him on offense and defense early in his career to fill team needs. Once he settled in at left cornerback, he flourished. The notion that a 'lockdown' cornerback could cut the field in half for the opposition was true with Jimmy. Only rarely would other teams' quarterbacks even look in his direction, and more often than not regretted the decision if they challenged him."

The 49ers organization also expressed its condolences in a social media post.

And the team released a statement marking his passing.

"The 49ers family is deeply saddened by the passing of one of the NFL's all-time greats, Jimmy Johnson. Jimmy embodied the essence of what it meant to be a 49er," the team statement said. "He was the ultimate gentleman and will be remembered for his humility, kindness and loveable demeanor. We send our condolences to his wife Gisela and his entire family at this difficult time."

While Johnson displayed prowess on both sides of the ball, boasting - 47 career interceptions in 213 games, with 615 return yards, he also hauled in 40 receptions for 690 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons as a wide receiver.

One of the greatest players in 49ers' history, especially on the defensive side of the ball, Johnson was among the original "shutdown" cornerbacks in football. Former 49ers quarterback John Brodie once said that veteran quarterbacks didn't throw Johnson's way because of the fear of being intercepted.

"Jim doesn't receive much publicity because the opposition avoids him as much as possible," Brodie said back when they were teammates, via the Pro Football Hall of Fame website. "Talk to veteran quarterbacks like John Unitas and Bart Starr and they'll tell you they call a few pass patterns in Jimmy's area.

"The only reason Johnson doesn't lead the league in interceptions is he doesn't get the chance."

When Johnson retired following his 1976 campaign, no NFL player had turned in more seasons at defensive back than he had. At that time, Johnson's 201 games and 198 starts were each the most for a DB in league history.

His interceptions and INT return yards remain second in 49ers history, behind only fellow Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott (51 interceptions, 643 yards), the Hall of Fame said.

Jimmy Johnson, born James Earl, played his college football at UCLA but was also a great track athlete away from the football field, but his brother was even better. Radar won a gold medal in the decathlon in the 1960 Summer Olympics.

"Jimmy" Johnson played college ball at UCLA. But Johnson wasn't just a football standout for the Bruins -- he was also exceptional on the track, though not quite as good as his brother. Jimmy Johnson won All-American honors and an NCAA 100-meter championship, while his brother, Rafer, garnered a gold medal in the decathlon at the 1960 Summer Olympics.

Jimmy Johnson was the 6th overall pick in the 1961 NFL Draft and made his presence felt right away in his rookie year with 5 catches in his first dozen games. He achieved Pro Bowl status from 1969 to 1972.

Johnson died Wednesday evening, the Hall of Fame and 49ers announced.

