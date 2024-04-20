Jimmies softball splits doubleheader with Doane

Apr. 19—JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown opened its doubleheader against Doane University with a 2-1 win over the Tigers on Friday, April 19, at the Nelson Family Bubble.

The Tigers opened the scoring when Anna Prauner hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Jeryn Allen and push the visitors in front 1-0. The Jimmies responded in the bottom of the sixth when Mackenzie Lefebvre hit a double with runners on first and second and lined a double down the left field line to score both and push the Jimmies in front 2-1.

After the Tigers run scored in the sixth, the Jimmies' Hope Ransome retired four of the next five hitters. On the bump, Ransome pitched a complete game, giving up one run on four hits while striking out six and walking two.

On the other side, the Tigers starter was Abbi Arroyo who went 5.1 giving up one earned run on five hits while walking one and striking out one.

DU 1, UJ 2

DU: 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 4 2

UJ: 0 0 0 0 0 2 X — 2 5 1

The Jimmies gave up four runs in the fourth and that cost them in a 6-3 loss to the Tigers in the second game of the doubleheader.

The Tigers (12-20, 5-9) once again scored first, scoring one in the second to take a 1-0 lead. The Jimmies tied the game up in the third to send the game to the fourth tied at one.

The game was untied two batters into the top of the fourth as the Tigers' Marisa Marquez hit a double to score a run and push her team in front 2-1. Two batters later, Marquez was brought home on a double to push the lead to 3-1. The Tigers would tack on two more runs in the frame to take a 5-1 lead.

The Jimmies (24-13, 8-8) practiced good two-out hitting in the fifth as the first two batters of the frame were retired before Gentrey Turin worked a walk and was immediately brought home on a Trinity Gregg triple to cut the deficit to 6-2. The Jimmies added another one in the inning to cut the deficit to 6-3.

The Jimmies went 3-for-10 with two outs in the game.

The Jimmies return to the field at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, when they host Hastings College.

DU 6, UJ 3

DU: 0 1 0 4 1 0 0 — 6 9 1

UJ: 0 0 1 0 2 0 0—3 6 2