Jets were well set on Olu Fashanu in draft, unless Rome Odunze was available

The New York Jets came out of Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft with who they hope is the their future at the left tackle position in Penn State’s Olu Fashanu. The Jets did a really good job of hiding their interest in Fashanu throughout the entire draft process.

That was reaffirmed through a report by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who shared some draft nuggets on each team. One for the Jets involved their first-round targets. Fashanu seemed to be the guy almost all the way. The Jets were going to target him with the 10th pick, which ultimately became the 11th pick after the Minnesota Vikings traded up for Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

It was going to be Fashanu…unless Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze was somehow available. Fowler reports the Jets would have jumped at the opportunity to select Odunze if he was on the board but correctly believed that the Chicago Bears would select him at No. 9.

Fowler also reports there was some interest and consideration in Georgia tight end Brock Bowers but it wasn’t a major one. In addition, the Jets had long-term durability concerns on Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu.

The growing thought is that the Jets landed a close clone to the great D’Brickashaw Ferguson. New York also have Fashanu No. 74, worn by legendary center Nick Mangold. The Jets ultimately got their guy and now have a bright future at the left tackle spot.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire