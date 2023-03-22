Jets trade WR Elijah Moore to Browns

Elijah Moore (8) of the New York Jets sprints downfield during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 2, 2022. Pittsburgh Steelers Vs New York Jets Week 4 / © Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Elijah Moore voiced his displeasure with his role on the Jets last season, and now the young receiver has a new city to call home.

According to multiple reports, the Jets are trading Moore and a 2023 third-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2023 second-round pick.

Following the trade, the Jets will now have back-to-back picks in the second round (Nos. 42 and 43).

Moore was frustrated with his role in the offense this past season, eventually requesting a trade. But the Jets held on to Moore (at the time), who had an “uncharacteristic outburst” before an October practice that led to a discussion with head coach Robert Saleh and then-offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, per SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes.

The Jets ended up sending Moore home for the day to clear his head, but the receiver then requested to be moved. He finished the season with 37 catches on 65 targets for 446 yards and one touchdown.

Moore, 22, was a second-round pick of the Jets in 2021 and had a strong rookie season before seeing his targets decrease in 2022. The Ole Miss product ended up playing 27 games in a Jets uniform, catching 80 passes for 984 yards and six touchdowns.

The Jets have added a couple of receivers already this offseason, signing Allen Lazard and agreeing to terms with Mecole Hardman, creating a crowded receivers room.