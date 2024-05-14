Jets to open 2024 season against 49ers on Monday Night Football

The 2024 NFL schedule will officially be released on Wednesday night, but in the days leading up to the big reveal, the league has been slowly rolling out some of the premier primetime games.

Among them is the Jets’ tough season-opening matchup.

For the second straight year, Gang Green is set to begin the season on on ESPN’s Monday Night Football, but this time on the road against the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

New York, of course, lost Aaron Rodgers just four snaps into its season opener last year against the Buffalo Bills, but they went on to secure the victory on a Xavier Gipson walk-off punt return for a touchdown.

The rest of the season was a bit of a disaster, as their quarterback room turned into a carousel with Rodgers ferociously working his way back, and the offense struggled to get much going.

But with the future Hall of Famer fully healthy and ready to roll with some new and improved weapons around him, expectations are sky high for Gang Green heading into this season.

Rodgers and the new-look Jets will get their chance to open the year on the national stage against the ferocious San Fran defense.

This is also a reunion for many in the Jets' building, including head coach Robert Saleh, who spent three seasons as San Fran's defensive coordinator before leaving for the Big Apple.

The rest of the schedule will officially be revealed on Wednesday at 8 p.m.