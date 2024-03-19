Jerry Jeudy, Browns reportedly agree to 3-year extension worth up to $58M

The Cleveland Browns are all in on Jerry Jeudy.

Cleveland and the wide receiver have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $58 million that includes $41 million fully guaranteed at signing, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The move comes shortly after the Denver Broncos traded Jeudy to the Browns in exchange for fifth- and sixth-round picks. Due to the completion of his rookie contract, he would have become an unrestricted free agent in March 2024. He's now tied to the Browns franchise until 2027.

It's understandable that Cleveland didn't waste any time inking a deal with the 24-year-old, as the team reportedly attempted to acquire him before last season's trade deadline.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry issued a statement about the extension, saying that Jeudy is "just entering his prime."

"When we acquired Jerry via trade this spring, it was with the vision that he would become a core member of our offense in 2024 and beyond," Berry added. "He is a scheme-versatile receiver with high-level ability to separate against man coverage and a diverse number of ways to produce on the perimeter or in the slot. We felt that the ability to add a passionate and competitive player with his combination of strengths would be an important component of our offense now and into the future."

Jeudy was a 2020 first-round pick out of Alabama, recording 54 receptions for 758 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games with the Broncos last season. He perhaps flashed the most promise during his 2022 campaign, which saw him catch 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

The Browns will hope to see Jeudy pair with quarterback Deshaun Watson as the team looks to build on its 11-6 record and wild-card loss to the Houston Texans last season.