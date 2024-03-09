Broncos reportedly trade WR Jerry Jeudy to Browns in exchange for picks

The Denver Broncos have reportedly traded receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for fifth- and sixth-round picks, according to the NFL Network.

Ahead of last season's trade deadline, the Browns reportedly attempted to acquire Jeudy to no avail. But with free agency and the new league year looming, the Broncos and Browns were able to work out a trade.

The deal won't become official until Wednesday, when free agency officially begins.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) is headed to Cleveland after spending his first four seasons with the Denver Broncos. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Denver is in the process of a furious housecleaning to help clear cap space. This move clears $13 million, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.

Jeudy, a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, enjoyed his best season in 2022, finishing with 67 receptions, 972 yards and six touchdowns — all career highs. His numbers dipped this past season.

The Browns' receiver room now includes Amari Cooper, who was acquired for a fifth-rounder from the Dallas Cowboys; Elijah Moore, for whom the Browns traded a second-round pick to acquire; and Jeudy.