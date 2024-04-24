Jason Kelce claims there is ‘video evidence’ someone stole his Super Bowl ring

Jason Kelce has provided more insight into what happened to his 2018 Super Bowl ring.

The now-retired Philadelphia Eagles centre opened up on Wednesday 24 April’s episode of New Heights with his younger brother, Travis Kelce and guest star, comedian Andrew Santino about if they had located his lost ring.

Previously, the brothers revealed that they were at the Lombaby Games at their old college, the University of Cincinnati, where they participated in an event that required the players to go through a pool filled with chili, spaghetti, and cheese to locate fake Super Bowl rings that were tied to socks, However, one of those rings was Jason’s real Super Bowl ring.

“I legitimately lost my Super Bowl ring in this event, they could not find it,” Jason said during the 17 April episode of New Heights.

“We have still yet to find it. All of this stuff has been thrown away, so I think we can safely assume that my Super Bowl ring is now in a landfill someplace in the Cincinnati tri-state area. I didn’t think that would happen.”

According to the brothers, their team had even used a metal detector to try and locate it in the pool to no luck.

“The only thing I can think of is, at some point, the sock got kicked out of the three-way and it made its way out of the pool and it was thrown away in some shape or form,” Jason continued.

“The Super Bowl ring is officially gone. We’ve already put the insurance claim in, which I think the insurance company might have some things to say about whether they’re going to cover that.”

The elder Kelce brother was at least optimistic at the time that another ring could be made for him. “I knew where it was at. Somebody at some point messed with my Super Bowl ring, which I’m fine with,” he said. “It’s just a hunk of metal. I’ll just have another one made, I think. They can do that, right? Guess we’re gonna find out.”

During the most recent episode of the brother’s podcast, Travis joked that Jason didn’t care about losing the ring.

“He doesn’t give a f*** that he just lost his Super Bowl ring,” Travis said.

“I care,” Jason quickly responded. “It’s not like I’m, like, happy I lost it.”

After Santino found out exactly how Jason lost his ring, he acknowledged how upset Jason must be about it. “That seems like such a hard thing to lose,” he told the duo.

Travis then seemed to believe it wasn’t actually lost, but that someone participating in the games decided to take the ring home as a souvenir. “Dude, you don’t lose it. Somebody steals it.”

Jason didn’t appear to disagree with this idea as he replied: “We have some video evidence.”

At another point during the episode, Santino asked Travis if he had seen the 2012 episode of the prank show Punk’d that he was on with Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The episode of the prank show had Swift believe she accidentally set off a firework of fellow singer Justin Bieber’s that went on to destroy a boat.

“There was a wedding party [on board],” the actor recalled. “I was the groom, and we were dinghy-ed to shore with our boat on fire, and we blamed her for ruining our wedding.”

Travis explained that he would be “asking Tay about that” noting: “I’ll see if she was trying to sell it or not. When I saw it, I bought it.”