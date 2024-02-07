Jacksonville State football: Rich Rodriguez announces transfer additions from Clemson, Ole Miss

Jacksonville State football coach Rich Rodriguez announced 10 transfers additions to the Gamecocks in addition to the high school signees.

Rodriguez had mentioned three transfers during the Early Signing Period, two of them had enrolled in the University but Zevi Eckhaus ended up flipping to Washington State. The Gamecocks announced eight more on Wednesday, including six who have enrolled at Jax State.

The class is headlined by transfers from Ole Miss and Clemson, along with transfers from UAB and North Alabama. Most of the transfer were already in Division I, outside of one JUCO and one D-II transfer.

Here are the 10 Jax State football transfer additions:

Reginald Hughes

Ole Miss, Tunica, Miss.

Redshirt-Jr., Edge, 6-foot-2, 240-pounds

Cam Jones

Cincinnati, Knott County, Ky.

Redshirt-Sr., OT, 6-8, 330-pounds

Demarcus Lacey

North Alabama, Birmingham

Jr., WR, 6-0, 181-pounds

Samario Rudolph

UAB, Mobile, Ala.

Redshirt-Sr., WR, 5-9, 180-pounds

Kam Snell

Gannon (D2), Owning Mills, M.D.

Redshirt-Sr., Safety, 5-11, 194-pounds

Brannon Spector

Clemson, Calhoun, Ga.

Redshirt-Sr., 6-1, 205-pounds

Zion Turner

UConn, Miami, Fla.

Redshirt-Soph., QB, 6-0, 203-pounds

James Ziglor

Navarro, Marietta, Ga.

Redshirt-Jr., Safety, 5-11, 190-pounds

Tyler Huff

Furman, Orange Park, Fla.

QB, 6-1, 216-pounds

Will be enrolling over the Summer

Josh Knapp

VMI, Abington M.D.

Safety, 6-3, 215-pounds

Will be enrolling over the summer

