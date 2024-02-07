Jacksonville State football: Rich Rodriguez announces transfer additions from Clemson, Ole Miss
Jacksonville State football coach Rich Rodriguez announced 10 transfers additions to the Gamecocks in addition to the high school signees.
Rodriguez had mentioned three transfers during the Early Signing Period, two of them had enrolled in the University but Zevi Eckhaus ended up flipping to Washington State. The Gamecocks announced eight more on Wednesday, including six who have enrolled at Jax State.
The class is headlined by transfers from Ole Miss and Clemson, along with transfers from UAB and North Alabama. Most of the transfer were already in Division I, outside of one JUCO and one D-II transfer.
Here are the 10 Jax State football transfer additions:
Reginald Hughes
Ole Miss, Tunica, Miss.
Redshirt-Jr., Edge, 6-foot-2, 240-pounds
Cam Jones
Cincinnati, Knott County, Ky.
Redshirt-Sr., OT, 6-8, 330-pounds
Demarcus Lacey
North Alabama, Birmingham
Jr., WR, 6-0, 181-pounds
Samario Rudolph
UAB, Mobile, Ala.
Redshirt-Sr., WR, 5-9, 180-pounds
Kam Snell
Gannon (D2), Owning Mills, M.D.
Redshirt-Sr., Safety, 5-11, 194-pounds
Brannon Spector
Clemson, Calhoun, Ga.
Redshirt-Sr., 6-1, 205-pounds
Zion Turner
UConn, Miami, Fla.
Redshirt-Soph., QB, 6-0, 203-pounds
James Ziglor
Navarro, Marietta, Ga.
Redshirt-Jr., Safety, 5-11, 190-pounds
Tyler Huff
Furman, Orange Park, Fla.
QB, 6-1, 216-pounds
Will be enrolling over the Summer
Josh Knapp
VMI, Abington M.D.
Safety, 6-3, 215-pounds
Will be enrolling over the summer
