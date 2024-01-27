Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez hire Luke Olson for defensive coordinator role

Jacksonville State football and Rich Rodriguez have their next hire at defensive coordinator.

The Gamecocks announced via X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that they hired Luke Olson to be the program's new defensive coordinator. Olson spent last season as a defensive analyst at TCU and was the defensive coordinator at Tulsa before that.

The Gamecocks were in the market for a new coordinator after Zac Alley left for a co-defensive coordinator role at Oklahoma.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Jacksonville State football hire Luke Olson as defensive coordinator