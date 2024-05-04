IOC boss Bach 'happy' to swim in the Seine before Paris Olympics

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), during the opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the archaeological site of ancient Olympia. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo plans to swim in the Seine with French President Emmanuel Macron and top Olympic officials before the Games to prove that the water quality of the river has improved. Bach said he is ready for a dip in the Seine before the Paris 2024 Summer Games. Socrates Baltagiannis/dpa

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said he is ready for a dip in the Seine before the Paris 2024 Summer Games.

"I haven't received an invitation yet, but if I do, I'll be happy to do it. I hope it's not too cold," Bach, 70, said in a round table discussion with international journalists on Friday in Lausanne.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo plans to swim in the Seine with French President Emmanuel Macron and top Olympic officials before the Games to prove that the water quality of the river has improved.

Hidalgo said she would jump into the water at the end of June or beginning of July.

Before the Olympics, the Seine, which is heavily polluted in spots, is being cleaned at huge expense. The open water swimmers and triathletes will be competing in the river during the Games, which start on July 26.

From summer 2025, the public will also be allowed to swim in the Seine in some areas, a practice which has been banned since 1923.