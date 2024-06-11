USA Basketball announces women's Olympic roster: Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner lead quest for 8th straight gold

Diana Taurasi has been named to her sixth Olympic basketball team, more than any woman ever. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

USA Basketball has announced the official women's roster for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris. While most of the chatter lately has been about who isn't on the roster (Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever), now the focus can turn to the women who will be competing to win Team USA's eighth consecutive gold medal.

The next chapter in The Greatest Dynasty Ever.



The 2024 USA Women's National Team is here.



🇺🇸 #USABWNT x #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/BdDki5De5O — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) June 11, 2024

Here are the members of the 2024 U.S. women's Olympic team:

Taurasi will make history at the Paris Games. The 20-year WNBA veteran, who turned 42 on Tuesday, will be the first women's basketball player to participate in six Olympics, and will become the oldest Olympic basketball player ever.

The U.S. women's basketball team has a worldwide reputation for absolute dominance. They've won gold at every Olympics since 1996, and winning their eighth-straight gold in Paris would be an all-time record. They also won gold in 1984 and 1988. They own a silver medal from the 1976 Olympics and a Bronze from 1992. They have a 70-3 record in Olympic play, with no losses at all since 1992.