How will Inter Miami fare without Messi vs. NYCFC? The latest on Messi, live updates

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Inter Miami returns to the pitch Saturday night for the first time since their 4-0 loss to New York Red Bulls a week ago.

Inter Miami hosts New York City FC at 7:30 p.m. inside Chase Stadium, with hopes this match can serve as a momentum boost for the first of two matches in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, which begin Wednesday at home.

Lionel Messi, the Inter Miami and Argentine star, won’t play against NYCFC due to his right hamstring injury. The goal is for Messi to be healthy for Wednesday’s home match against LIGA MX club Monterrey.

Having lost in the league and not being first place anymore… it’s a game at home that you want to play and you want to win,” Inter Miami’s Julian Gressel said Friday.

“We can't forget about the league completely… We want to make sure we stay at the top of the table in MLS.”

Inter Miami had sole possession of first place in the MLS Eastern Conference before their 4-0 loss last week, and enter this weekend’s MLS slate in a four-team tie for second place behind FC Cincinnati.

Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez in action against the New York Red Bulls.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. NYCFC live stream?

Inter Miami's match against New York City FC will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET, and broadcast by MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Inter Miami vs. NYCFC predictions

Inter Miami 3, NYCFC 0: Luis Suárez gets back on track with two goals, and he’ll have help from another Inter Miami teammate to cruise at home. —Safid Deen, Lionel Messi reporter

How did Messi injury his hamstring?

Messi left with an injured hamstring in the 50th minute of Inter Miami's Champions Cup round-of-16 win over Nashville SC on March 13. He also favored his hamstring during a March 7 match against Nashville.

The hamstring injury also caused Messi to miss two Argentina friendlies this month: Argentina beat El Salvador 3-0 on March 22 in Philadelphia, and beat Costa Rica 3-1 on March 26 in Los Angeles. Both matches were warmups for this summer’s Copa America 2024.

How has Inter Miami fared without Messi?

Inter Miami has played three matches without Messi this season. They won one of them, but have lost the other two.

Messi watched from the bench as Inter Miami lost 3-2 to Montreal FC on March 10. Messi did not travel, but praised Inter Miami after a 3-1 win over D.C. United on March 16. And Inter Miami was held scoreless in a 4-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls last Saturday.

When will Messi retire? Here's what he said about retirement

Messi has not thought about retirement just yet, and hopes “to continue playing for a while longer” during a podcast released this week, but recorded while he was in Saudi Arabia for Inter Miami’s preseason tour in February.

“I know that (I'll retire) the moment I feel that I am no longer able to perform, that I'm not enjoying myself, that I'm not helping my teammates,” Messi said on MBC1’s Big Time Podcast.

“I am very self-critical. I know when I am good, when I am bad, when I play well, when I play badly. And when I feel it is time to take that step, I will take it without thinking about age. If I feel good, I will always try to continue competing, because it is what I like and what I know how to do.”

Could Neymar attend Inter Miami vs. NYCFC game?

Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. has spent the week in Miami, attending a Heat game, watching some Miami Open tennis with Heat star Jimmy Butler, throwing the opening pitch at the Marlins season opener, and having dinner with Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham.

Could Neymar, Messi’s close friend, attend Saturday’s match between Inter Miami and NYCFC? Here’s more on Neymar’s dinner with Beckham, and his connection with Messi.

